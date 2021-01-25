LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – January 25, 2021

Johannesburg – The former chairperson of the high-level review panel into the State Security Agency , Dr Sydney Mufamadi is set to take the stand.

On Sunday, the Sunday Independent reported that former president Jacob Zuma told Justice Raymond Zondo in Chambers before walking away, that he was willing to give his version of events, but only in writing because he didn’t want to be humiliated by evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius.

Sources said that Zuma told Zondo shortly before staging a walkout in November, that he would not appear before him unless he was allowed to make written submissions answering specific questions in line with the state capture commission of inquiry’s identified areas of interest.

The sources, who are familiar with what transpired between Zuma, Zondo and their respective legal teams during the lunch-time break during the former president’s last appearance in Joburg, claimed that the deputy chief justice was amenable to the idea but Pretorius refused.