LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - January 29, 2021

Joburg – A witness only identified as “Ms K” is expected back on the stand. On Thursday, Ms K said former intelligence minister David Mahlobo, who is now deputy minister of human settlements, water and sanitation, was directly involved in operations and in handling cash withdrawn for the chief directorate for special operations. Mahlobo, who also held the energy portfolio in Zuma’s cabinet and is a member of the ANC’s national executive committee, continuously approved the utilisation of retained earnings to fund operations, despite advice that the retained earnings (or unexpended funds) should be saved and utilised for infrastructure development to develop the SSA’s intelligence capabilities, according to Ms K. WATCH FEED HERE MORNING SESSION

Under Mahlobo’s watch, she said, Thulani Dlomo, formerly the SSA’s deputy director-general responsible for counter intelligence and South Africa's erstwhile ambassador to Japan, and the agency’s former director-general, Sonto Kudjoe, initiated and approved Project Mayibuye in January 2015.

The project was renewed and continued after Kudjoe’s departure and Arthur Fraser’s subsequent arrival in September 2016 to replace her.

According to Ms K, the project was set up to provide counter-intelligence support that would enable stepping up state authority and its organs of governance (justice, Parliament, provincial legislatures) against hostile behaviour or radical intent aimed at undermining the rule of law and governance in general.

She said an SSA agent, whose pseudonym is Frank, confirmed that he dropped monthly withdrawals of R2.5 million at Mahlobo’s office for onward delivery to Zuma.

However, Ms K said Project Veza, of which she is project manager and is probing widespread malfeasance at the SSA, has not found evidence that Zuma received these monies.

She said there were attempts to grill Mahlobo about the matter when he was an ordinary MP after Zuma was ousted in February 2018, through engagements with another former state security minister, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

”We crafted letters with certain questions, we asked that via the former minister’s office these be disseminated. It was not just him (Mahlobo), it also included another former minister and other senior officials that had left the organisation. The letter was (returned) to the (Project Veza investigation) team and when he (Mahlobo) was contacted he actually scolded the member of the team,” Ms K said.

She said Mahlobo told the “Project Veza” member to inform Letsatsi-Duba that “he would expose her” and that was where the matter ended.

Asked by evidence leader Paul Pretorius whether these monies reached Zuma, Ms K said “Project Veza” did not have the capacity to investigate that fully.

”Had we had engaged him I think we would have tried to establish if indeed he had received it. We were going to put these allegations to him,” she said.

Another SSA agent, whose pseudonym is Lilly, told the “Project Veza” team that these monthly payments amounted to R24m in 2015/16 and increased to R54.1m in 2016/17.

Ms K testified that the pseudonym Frank received firm instructions from Mahlobo that these amounts must be made available notwithstanding challenges in accessing these funds.

Political Bureau