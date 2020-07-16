LIVE FEED: State capture inquiry - July 16, 2020

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission resumes on Friday morning and will hear corruption testimony involving the aviation sector. An auditor, Pule Mothibe, from PricewaterhouseCoopers will take the stand. The last time the commission dealt with aviation related testimony was with regards to South African Airways earlier in the year. On Wednesday, the commission dealt with a postponement matter. Lawyers representing a former official from the Mhlathuze Waterboard, Mboniseni Majola, pleaded with Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday to grant their client the third postponement for appearing to answer corruption allegations levelled against him.

Majola had been implicated by a man the inquiry identified as "Mr X". Mr X testified in February about an alleged money laundering scheme to defraud Mhlathuze Waterboard. Mr X said Majola used his company to launder money from companies who did business with Mhlathuze Water. The board was chaired by former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, whose son's company indirectly benefited from the allegedly laundered funds.

As the alleged "mastermind" behind the scheme to defraud the waterboard, the commission's evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr said Majola's version of events was crucial.

She bemoaned what appeared to be delay tactics by Majola who has consistently cited his admission to hospital for psychiatric examination for his inability to appear.

Hofmeyr said Majola was not admitted for the entire duration of time and nothing was preventing him from at least providing the inquiry with a detailed affidavit explaining his implication.

Hofymer pleaded with Zondo to postponement the appearance but set out clear guidelines and due date that Majola's affidavit should be submitted. She did not rule out the possibility of eventually summoning Majola.

Majola's lawyer Francious Roets said his client was not applying delaying tactics.

Zondo has granted Majola a postponement and his required to submit an affidavit by August 14.

The commission resumes at 10 am.