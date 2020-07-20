LIVE FEED: State capture inquiry - July 20, 2020

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission resumes on Monday morning and will hear Bosasa-related corruption evidence. The commission will this week also hear evidence related to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa). The witnesses expected to testify include former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane, former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair. All three individuals were implicated in evidence provided by former Bosasa CEO Angelo Agrizzi. Agrizzi said all these prominent people were bribed by Bosasa, a facilities management company, for the company to secure contracts or for political influence.

Mokonyane was accused of benefiting from home renovations worth R40 000 to her Krugersdorp home.

WATCH FEED HERE

Nair was also named as a beneficiary for security upgrades to his home, along with Manatashe who had three properties renovated for security upgrades at Bosasa’s expense, according to Agrizzi.

Mantashe has denied ever benefiting from Bosasa with R600 000 worth of security upgrades to his Boksburg home and two homes in the Eastern Cape. Mokonyane has denied Agrizzi's account.

Mti had been accused of receiving cash bribes and expensive gifts financed by Bosasa when he was in charge of the country’s correctional facilities. Agrizzi said Mti facilitated bribes for the company and ensured it won major contracts.

The men who were charged with installing the security upgrades also appeared at the inquiry and testified to the costs and the location of each property.

The inquiry will later this week hear evidence from Judge Makhubela in connection with Prasa related corruption evidence.