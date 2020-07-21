LIVE FEED: State capture inquiry - July 21, 2020

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will hear more testimony from high profile individuals in its continued probe of corruption allegations linked to facilities management company Bosasa. Former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti will take the stand along with Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair. Both men have been implicated in corruption allegations by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. Agrizzi said Mti received cash donations and various gifts for facilitating the awarding of contracts to Bosasa by the department of correctional services. Nair was implicated for security upgrades to his home funded by Bosasa, according to Agrizzi.

On Monday, the commission heard evidence from former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

She was accused by Agrizzi of benefitting from monthly payments of R50 000 facilitated by former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson. Mokonyane benefited from security upgrades to her Krugersdorp home that were also allegedly paid for by Bosasa, according Agrizzi.

Mokonyane denied all the accusations. She also took offense to Agrizzi’s claims that her son’s funeral was funded by Bosasa.

"I find the admissions to be defamatory, they smack of hatred and an act of excessive desperation and an attempt of destroying the little that is left of my character. I take serious objections in him saying they paid the burial costs for my son. He has other alternative motives which I do not know of. To claim that Bosasa buried my son is a serious offense. "Bosasa never buried my son. " Mokonyane said.

Mokonyane said Agrizzi's assertions that she influenced former president Jacob Zuma showed a lack of understanding of ANC internal processes.

On donations made by Bosasa in support of the ANC, Mokonyane said the company was not the only one that supported the party and even the taxi industry had once helped the organisation during elective conferences.

She admitted that Bosasa had done extensive work in communities for issues related to drug abuse and she said her son also benefited from such outreach.