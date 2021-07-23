LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - July 23, 2021

Johannesburg - The state capture commission will resume its hearings into law enforcement agencies, hearing evidence from legal representatives of implicated prosecutors in the National Prosecuting Agency. The commission would also hear evidence from former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, said the commission’s spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela.

Phahlane has previously featured in testimonies by former head of Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Robert McBride. McBride has told the commission that the SAPS was run on a patronage system wherbye junior officers were promoted to carry out their seniors’ bidding. WATCH FEED HERE

He said police officers did not like the idea of being investigated. McBride has revealed how Ipid investigators would not sleep in their homes every night and how they were monitored, tracked and their phones interfered with during the investigation into Phahlane. He also detailed how criminal charges were used to intimidate Ipid investigators, including police launching counter-investigations.

McBride has also implicated North West head of crime intelligence Pharas Ncube and former SAPS North West deputy commissioner Jan Mabula, of being involved in a parallel investigation which was set-up to counter Ipid's probe into Phahlane. Ipid had acted on a tip-off from private investigator Paul O'Sullivan who alleged Phahlane had an alleged corrupt relationship with an SAPS service provider. Ipid investigators acted on the evidence provided and instituted a raid at Phahlane's home in January 2017.

McBride believed Phahlane abused his powers when he allegedly recruited Mabula and Ncube to investigate an alleged security breach at his home. Mabula and Ncube investigated the matter and a case was later opened against O'Sullivan and his assistant Sarah-Jane Trent and two Ipid officials who had conducted the raid at Phahlane's home.