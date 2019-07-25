Justice Raymond Zondo who heads the commission of Inquiry into State Capture. PHOTO: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The commission of inquiry into state capture will continue hearing testimony related to the Vrede Dairy Farm Project from former DA councillor in the Phumelele Municipality Doctor Radebe and businessman Willie Basson. On Wednesday, the commission heard that at least two emerging farmers involved in the botched project have been killed since its intended beneficiaries started raising their concerns about the possible looting of the R570 million initiative.

Ephraim Dhlamini told the commission, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that beneficiaries in Vrede feared for their lives.

He also told the commission Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was not trusted by beneficiaries because her February 2018 report on the dairy farm project was completed without talking to the aggrieved beneficiaries.

Mkhwebane only went to Vrede in May this year to speak to beneficiaries, he said.

Political Bureau