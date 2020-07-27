LIVE FEED: State capture inquiry - July 27, 2020

Johannesburg - The Zondo Commission will hear evidence relating to allegations of corruption at Law Enforcement agencies. Former Minister of Police Nkosinathi Nhleko and other witnesses are expected to appear. In a rare move on Friday, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was forced to issue a directive compelling High Court Judge Tintswalo Makhubele to testify at the state capture inquiry. Zondo made this decision after hearing an application by Makhubele's lawyer, Advocate Gift Shakoane, which sought to postpone her appearance. Makhubele had served as the chairperson of Prasa's interim board and has been implicated by Prasa employees for having interfered in the legal litigation between Prasa and a contactor Siyaya Rail Solutions. She was accused of forcing the SOE to negotiate a settlement with Siya instead of taking the legal route.

WATCH FEED HERE

Makhubele had been scheduled to give evidence on Friday, but her lawyer made a last-minute attempt to ask for a postponement. Zondo appeared frustrated by the fact that Makhubele had not appeared in person to argue for her postponement.

Shakoane attempted to explain that Makhubele had been involved in an accident on Thursday night and was "too traumatised" to appear before the commission.

Advocate Vas Soni, for the commission's legal team, laid out numerous correspondence between him and Makhubele where she had indicated that she was willing to appear on July 24. Soni and Zondo took issue with the fact that Makhubele had not provided the commission with an affidavit explaining her version of events in three affidavits that implicated her.

Makhubele had also backtracked on her willingness to answer to the three affidavits and said she would only be willing to deal with one affidavit.