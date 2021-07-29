LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - July 29, 2021

Johannesburg - The hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector including Organs of State will resume with evidence from Colonel Welcome Sthembiso Mhlongo. The top cop from KwaZulu-Natal was previously implicated by former NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) head Mxolisi Nxasana and KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen in serious corruption.

Hawks officer Terence Joubert also told the commission during his testimony that Mhlongo was allegedly hatching the plot with advocate Jiba to oust former NPA boss Nxasana. Joubert said in the conversation, which he recorded, the two were talking about digging up dirt on Nxasana to embarrass him and get him fired. Mhlongo was also implicated in the Zondo Commission for allegedly tipping off criminals about the directorate's investigations.

In his testimony to the Zondo Commission, Booysen alleged Mhlongo tipped off Durban businessman Thoshan Panday who Mhlongo was tasked with investigating. In a 2019 Daily Maverick article, it was also alleged that Mhlongo had been appointed acting provincial commander of the serious organised crime unit in the province, despite the allegations against him. According to the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) at the time, Mhlongo laid charges against the journalist at the Durban Central police station after the article's publication and she was subsequently contacted by an investigating officer who wanted her to reveal her sources.