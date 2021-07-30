LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - July 29, 2021

Johannesburg - The hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State is set to continue on Friday morning. The commission will hold a virtual hearing, to hear Bososa-related testimony at 10am from former chief operations officer of the Department of Justice Minister and Correctional Services and former secretary of the commission of inquiry into state Capture, Dr Khotso De Wee.

The commission investigated allegations that De Wee received money from Bosasa during his time as the justice and constitutional development's chief operations officer. Bosasa's former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi told the commission that De Wee received an unspecified payment from Bosasa. The bribe was allegedly related to the awarding of a contract in 2013.

It’s alleged the contract, worth around R600 million, was awarded to Bosasa subsidiary Sondolo IT, for the provision of CCTV and access-control systems at buildings administrated by the department around the country which included court buildings. Agrizzi said he was informed about the bribe but had no other information to confirm its correctness. This allegation emerged during Agrizzi's testimony in January 2019.