LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - July 31, 2020

By Siviwe Feketha and Staff Reporter Johannesburg - The Zondo Commission will continue to hear evidence relating to allegations of corruption at the law enforcement agencies from Werksmans attorney Sandile July on Friday morning. The commission adjourned early on Thursday as the three witnesses Terence Joubert , Colonel Welcome S Mhlongo and Captain Edward Zuma did not appear. Advocate Susan Wentzell told the commission that Joubert would not be testifying and that Mhlongo had asked for a postponement. Advocate William Nicholson then said Zuma had told him some family member had contracted Covid-19 and that he was willing to give evidence remotely. Nicholson was not able to reach Zuma by phone.

On Wednesday former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko insisted that while the legal provisions he used to suspend the former head of the Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Robert McBride were declared unconstitutional, there was no finding of wrongdoing on his part.

Nhleko spent the past few days at the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture in the public sector, including state organs, refuting testimony over the role he had played in the suspension and ultimately the dismissal of senior law enforcement officials.

This comes as Nhleko’s suspension of McBride was set aside and declared unlawful by the Constitutional Court in 2016.

At the heart of the allegations against Nhleko is the saga of the 2010 illegal rendition of Zimbabweans and the two conflicting reports prepared by Ipid on the matter which Nhleko took issue with.

