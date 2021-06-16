LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – June 16, 2021

JOHANNESBURG – The state capture inquiry will continue to hear applications for leave to cross-examine witnesses brought forward by implicated parties today. The commission, which is striving to wrap up its proceedings in the next two weeks, is at the tail end of hearings.

After halting proceedings for several days to finalise paperwork and reports, the commission resumed yesterday to hear applications for leave for cross-examination. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said since time was running out, he has decided that he would not make findings where evidence is one-sided or he will refer incomplete work to other law enforcement agencies. WATCH FEED HERE

On Tuesday, Werksmans Attorneys decided to withdraw its bid to question former Prasa chief Lucky Montana. Montana, who appeared in person before the commission, made known his disappointment for not being notified that the application to cross-examine him was withdrawn. He said he made the trip to the commission despite having a family bereavement. Addressing Zondo, outspoken Montana said that he was glad Werksmans withdrew their application to cross-examine him as "their contracts were all irregular and unlawful".

Former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s application to cross-examine former chief executive Lulama Mokhobo and former communications minister Yunus Carrim – were also dismissed. Zondo said it was not in the interest of justice to grant him leave to cross-examine Mokhobo and Carrim. Motsoeneng was however allowed to submit a written affidavit. Zondo also dismissed lobby group AfriForum's attempt to cross-examine President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He said that for a person to apply for leave to cross-examine someone, that person should have been implicated by the other party. Zondo said he did not recall AfriForum being implicated by Ramaphosa. Proceedings continue today at 10 am. [email protected]