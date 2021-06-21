LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - June 21, 2021

Johannesburg - A long day of hearings is expected at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday with former minister of public enterprises Malusi Gigaba returning to the stand to conclude his evidence. Gigaba took the stand last week to give evidence related to his estranged wife Norma Mngoma’s testimony.

He told the commission that he approached the police after he received a text message with information that Mngoma was planning to have him killed last year. He said her love for money was evident as she even demanded to know what he planned to do with his ministerial pension payout. WATCH FEED HERE

Gigaba said Mngoma was “angry” because he told her that he invested the money for his future and used some of it for legal fees. He accused Mngoma of testifying at the commission out of “malice and bitterness” because she could not get a hefty divorce settlement. He said he did not drive around Johannesburg with bags of cash in his boot, given to him by the Guptas, as alleged by one of his protectors.

Gigaba said that he was friends with Ajay Gupta and shared a social relationship with him. He also said that at times he would stop to “have a chat” at the Gupta Saxonwold mansion after work. “I never had bags full of money in the boot of my car and I certainly never took money from there to buy lunch or suits. “If I had to open this money, I certainly would not open it in front of Witness 3,” he said.

Gigaba is expected to conclude giving evidence by the afternoon as the commission prepares to hear Eskom-related evidence from former project manager at Kusile Power station Abram Masango and former Eskom executive Prishotham Govender at 3pm. The commission is also scheduled to hold a session at 4pm to hear evidence related to law enforcement agencies, from a partner at Ngubane and Wills Inc, Sibusisiwe Ngubane and former KwaZulu-Natal ANC finance manager Delani Mzila. [email protected]