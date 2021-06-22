LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – June 22, 2021

Johannesburg – Paul Edward Holden, a researcher from London-based Shadow World Investigations, is set to return to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to continue to give evidence related to the flow of funds. During his last appearance in May, Holden revealed how billions of rand was siphoned from the state and into Gupta-linked enterprises through the years of state capture.

While over R49 billion has been disbursed by organs of the state in expenditure tainted by state capture, the Gupta enterprise earned over R16 billion of that money through three ways, explained Holden. The first was state funds paid directly to Gupta enterprises that were contracted to SOEs and government projects. WATCH FEED HERE

The second was through payments made by contractors to the state in what Holden describes as first-level money laundering activities. And, the third was through kickbacks paid directly to Gupta enterprises located outside of South Africa. The Commission is also scheduled to have an evening session to hear law enforcement agencies related evidence from former KwaZulu-Natal ANC treasurer Michael Mabuyakhulu.

Mabuyakhulu previously told the Zondo commission that allegations that he accepted a R1 million donation linked to a corrupt government contract as an ANC donation were false. Former minister Malusi Gigaba is expected to begin the cross-examination of his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma on Wednesday. When Gigaba returned to the Commission on Monday, he continued to challenge Mngoma’s testimony that his ministerial decisions were heavily influenced by the Guptas.

He also refuted claims that his special adviser, Siyabonga Mahlangu, acted like a bully on his behalf during appointment processes at state-owned enterprises while he was minister. Gigaba challenged the testimony made by the former chief executive of South African Airways (SAA) Sizakele Mzimela, of how he would "remain silent" while bullying tactics were used on the SAA board and her personally.