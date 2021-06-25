LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - June 25, 2021

Johannesburg - The Zondo Commission will hear evidence related to the flow of money as well as law enforcement agencies, on Friday. Commission spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela said Shadow World Investigations researcher Paul Edward Holden would testify at 10am.

Stemela said the commission was scheduled to have an evening session to hear evidence related to law enforcement agencies, at 4pm. Holden testified earlier this week and last month before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. WATCH FEED HERE

During his earlier testimonies, he revealed how billions of rand were siphoned from the state into Gupta-linked enterprises during the years of state capture. On Tuesday, Independent Media reported that the commission heard about individuals involved in gang activity who were making use of pre-existing and independent criminal networks. Holden had referred to the 2017 murder of “Steroid King” Brian Wainstein to highlight that the suspects in the murder, like Mathew Breedt and his brother, Sheldon Breedt, were associates of the Guptas.

Holden had also told the commission that Gupta associate Salim Essa owned Hong Kong companies that received kickbacks from China North Rail and China South Rail. His evidence revealed how billions of rand were siphoned from the state and into Gupta-linked enterprises. While more than R49 billion had been disbursed by organs of the state in expenditure tainted by state capture, the Gupta enterprise earned more than R16bn of that. The first way state funds were siphoned was when they were paid directly to the Gupta enterprises that were contracted to SOEs and government projects.

The second was through payments made by contractors to the state, in what Holden described as first-level money laundering activities. And, the third was through kickbacks paid directly to the Gupta enterprises outside South Africa. [email protected]