LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - June 29, 2021

Johannesburg - Former state security minister Siyabonga Cwele is expected to appear at the state capture commission on Tuesday morning. Cwele and other former state security ministers, under former president Jacob Zuma, including David Mahlobo and Bongani Bongo, were fingered in the abuse of the State Security Agency (SSA) and its mandate at an executive level.

Their enforcers executing or implementing the abuse were primarily but not exclusively former SSA special operations unit boss Arthur Fraser, Thulani Dlomo and another former SSA director-general Sonto Kudjoe, among others, Ms K said. She was a secret witness identified only as "Ms K" for her safety.

Ms K, the project manager of “Project Veza”, which is probing widespread looting at the SSA, testified to support the evidence of another of the agency’s officials, codenamed “Mr Y”. Former minister Malusi Gigaba is also expected to cross-examine his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, this afternoon. Gigaba has challenged Mngoma’s testimony that his ministerial decisions were heavily influenced by the Guptas.

He denied most of her allegations and told the commission that the infamous family were not his advisers, as he shared a friendly relationship with Ajay Gupta. Mngoma previously gave explosive testimony about her estranged husband’s relationship with the Gupta family, how they funded their lavish lifestyle and holidays and even assisted Gigaba's extended family with money. He disputed her affidavit, saying it was “fabricated”.