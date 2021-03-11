LIVE FEED: State capture inquiry - March 11, 2021
Johannesburg - Former Transnet chief executive officer (CEO) Siyabonga Gama is next in line to explain his alleged controversial role in the inflation of prices for the acquisition of 1 064 locomotives for the rail freight agencies.
The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture led evidence that in April 2013 the freight agency had budgeted R38.6 billion for those locomotives. The amount included forex hedging and price increases.
According to evidence before the commission, just over a year later, Gama drafted a memorandum for the attention of Brian Molefe, who was the group chief executive officer.
The memorandum allegedly presented to the transport board chairperson Iqbal Sharma - who had close Gupta ties - a new price for the locomotives.
The price was set at R54.5bn. The memorandum claimed that the increase was due to forex hedging and price escalation.
The commission also heard that one of the successful bidders for the construction of the locomotives was CSR Hong Kong. It was awarded contracts to build 359 electric locomotives, but the same company had to allegedly cede 21% of their profits gained from the Transnet deal to Salim Essa of Regiment Capital, who was allegedly the pioneer of the deal.
Gama is also expected to be questioned about another dubious decision made by Transnet officials to pay him millions of rand despite losing an unfair labour matter in the High Court
