LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - March 12, 2021

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will continue to Transnet-related evidence today. Former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh is expected to take the stand. Singh was set to give evidence before the commission of inquiry into state capture last week but his appearance was postponed after his wife had an emergency Caesarean. Singh’s advocate, Anneline van den Heever, told the commission her client’s application to chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo explained why he could not testify as his wife had seen a specialist. WATCH FEED HERE

Van den Heever said Mrs Singh had an emergency caesarean . She had been advised to stay in bed for 10 days. The period would end on March 9.

She said evidence leader Pule Seleka accepted the contents of Singh’s application.

”We will be here next week,” Van den Heever assured Justice Zondo.

Justice Zondo said the situation justified that he excuse Singh.

In January, Singh angered Zondo when he failed to appear before the commission as he was not in a position to proceed with his testimony.

At the time, Van den Heever said it was impossible for Singh to file his affidavit due to several reasons, including changing his legal team and waiting for the witnesses who have implicated him to conclude their testimony.

Singh’s legal team complained that he had not been presented with the reference file he needed to prepare his evidence and a transcript of his testimony at the Eskom parliamentary inquiry in January 2018.

[email protected]

Political Bureau