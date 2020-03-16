LIVE FEED: State capture inquiry - March 16, 2020

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will continue to hear Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa related testimony from Group Executive of Legal Risk and Compliance at Prasa Martha Ngoye on Monday morning. On Friday the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State heard that former president Jacob Zuma had pushed hard for the Prasa board to rescind its decision to accept former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana’s resignation. This was a revelation made by former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe. Molefe appeared for a second day at the inquiry on Friday. He detailed how there was an attempt by Zuma and former minister in the presidency Jeff Radebe for Montana to be re-hired as the head of Prasa.

WATCH FEED HERE

Montana had handed in his resignation to the board in June 2015 and the board accepted it. When he resigned, Montana had been plagued by allegations of corruption involving contracts sanctioned by him.

Molefe said it was decided that Montana would stay on for a further six months until March 2016 to help the board find a new CEO.

Molefe said during this time Montana’s continued presence did not help the company as he went on a smearing campaign about the board and the organisation. It was then that the board decided to release Montana in July 2015, ahead of his notice period.

Molefe explained that in August 2015, he was invited to a meeting with the former president by Radebe.

He said then transport minister Dipuo Peters was also invited. The meeting was held on August 20 at the presidential guest house in Pretoria.