LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - March 16, 2021

Johannesburg - Two former Eskom executives are expected to give evidence at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Tuesday afternoon. The commission chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, will hear testimony from the power utility's former Eskom Head of Legal and Company Secretary Suzanne Daniels and former Senior Manager in Coal Sourcing Nonhlanhla Kraai. In September last year, Daniels appeared before the commission where she disclosed information relating to the Gupta family stating that she continued meeting Gupta associate Salim Essa even after she turned down his alleged attempts to bribe her with R800 million. She also described a meeting at Trillion Capital's offices in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, which was allegedly attended by Ajay Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and former minister Ben Martins. WATCH FEED HERE

At the time, Daniels' testimony focused on her meetings with Essa, which she said were initiated by her then-boss Matshela Koko, Former Eskom head of generation.

The first meeting is said to have been held in March 2015 with Daniels indicating that Essa introduced himself as then-Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown’s adviser.

She revealed that Koko introduced her to Essa who in turn informed her of the impending suspension of a senior manager at Eskom.

Daniels was fired in 2018 following a disciplinary hearing after she was found to be negligent in the signing of controversial contracts at the power utility.

Another person appearing is Kraai, who is known to have held a Project Accounting and Financial Manager position at the utility's – Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga province.

