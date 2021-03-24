LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – March 24, 2021

Johannesburg: The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture will continue to hear evidence related to the South African Revenue Services (Sars) on Wednesday.

The former partner at Bain SA Athol Williams and Sars employee Vlok Symington are expected to take the stand again.

On Tuesday, the commission heard how a global consulting firm that had a contract with Sars allegedly failed to account for its state of affairs before the Nugent Commission that was chaired by retired Justice Robert Nugent.

In his testimony, Williams told the commission that the company was not truthful to South Africa when it was under the spotlight of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance.

