LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – March 24, 2021
Johannesburg: The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture will continue to hear evidence related to the South African Revenue Services (Sars) on Wednesday.
The former partner at Bain SA Athol Williams and Sars employee Vlok Symington are expected to take the stand again.
On Tuesday, the commission heard how a global consulting firm that had a contract with Sars allegedly failed to account for its state of affairs before the Nugent Commission that was chaired by retired Justice Robert Nugent.
In his testimony, Williams told the commission that the company was not truthful to South Africa when it was under the spotlight of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance.
WATCH FEED HERE
The company, a US management consultancy firm, was employed by former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane to establish a restructuring model of the Revenue Service Division at a cost of R164 million.
Williams said he was appointed to oversee investigations at the revenue authority, but expressed how the company withheld vital information from him and Judge Nugent.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he would give his ruling on Wednesday on whether the company could publish its affidavit responding to Williams and if it could cross-examine him. This could happen after Williams has been heard.
Political Bureau