LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - March 25, 2021

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture, will continue hearing evidence relating to the South African Revenue Services (Sars) from Sars employee Vlok Symington. At the commission on Wednesday, Symington said former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane withheld critical information that could have confirmed to crime investigators, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority that there was no case against former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Gordhan had approved of his deputy Ivan Pillay’s early retirement. On 30 October 2016, former NPA boss Shawn Abrahams dropped the case against Gordhan. It is alleged that Moyane desired to make the charges stick. WATCH FEED HERE

Symington told the commission how the Hawks held him hostage in a boardroom at a Sars office. The incident was captured on a cellphone. The matter was later was settled out of court. He added that a printed email was snatched from him.

“They said they would let me go if I handed the NPA letter to them,” said Symington.

Earlier that day, his boss said Hawks officers would be visiting Sars.

Symington said that he had advised Gordhan in a memorandum that it was lawful for Pillay to take early retirement and return to the revenue service.

Symington said the memorandum was not considered when Moyane decided to lay charges against Gordhan and others.

Later in the evening the commission will hear evidence related to Eskom from former CFO Anoj Singh.

Related Video:

[email protected]

Political Bureau