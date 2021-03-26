LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – March 26, 2021

JOBURG – Former Denel Board Chairperson Daniel Mantsha is expected to take the stand this morning and Eskom's former chief financial officer Anoj Singh will also give evidence. Mantsha was appointed as chairperson of the board in 2015. He resigned in 2018, just months before his three-year term ended. Mantsha, testified last year that India blacklisted the arms manufacturer in 2015. He also denied allegations that he was appointed to capture the company on behalf of the Gupta family. Mantsha also confirmed he had attended a meeting at the Gupta residence in Saxonwold. He was chairperson of Denel at the time. “Yes, I attended the meeting at the Gupta residence. This was the only meeting and the last meeting where there was a discussion indirectly related to Denel.”

Mantsha evidence was a series of transactions that left the arms manufacturing entity financially strained owing Nedbank and Absa R4 billion.

On Thursday, the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture heard shocking revelations about the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Giving his evidence, former employee Johann van Loggerenberg revealed information regarding Project Honey Badger, which was launched in 2013 to fight the illicit tobacco trade.

Evidence leader advocate Alistair Franklin asked Van Loggerenberg to clarify his tobacco industry case study that he mentioned in one of his affidavits.

“The cigarette industry in particular has always been a problem, and the government has been losing a lot of money, and legitimate business has suffered,” said van Loggerenberg.

He said that in the 2011/12 fiscal year Sars collected R10.8 billion in excise duty, which is the specific tax levied on cigarettes from the sector.

“In the following year it went up to R11.5bn for the fiscal year 2013/14. In the fiscal year 2014/15 it went up to R13.1bn. What this shows is for the period that Honey Badger operated, there was a 15% year-on-year increase in excise flow of money coming into Sars. It was an upward growth,” said van Loggerenberg.

He said he had been employed by Sars since November 1998 until his resignation in February 2015.

He said he was assigned to the special Investigations division, and with three other officials he was tasked with building a manual case selection, tracking and monitoring system as part of a small unit, and to conduct research on the so-called tax gap.

He said that in 2000, as part of the modernisation of Sars, he was tasked by senior management to start an experimental unit known as the Sars special compliance unit (SCU).

Van Loggerenberg said this unit went on to make a marked impact against organised crime.

Political Bureau