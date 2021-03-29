LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – March 29, 2021

Johannesburg – The Zondo commission will hear Eskom-related evidence from the power utility’s former acting CEO, Matshela Koko. Koko last took the stand earlier this month and faced questions regarding an R1.68 billion guarantee that was awarded to Gupta owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources. The deal enabled the family's company to purchase Optimum coal mine from Glencore. Koko distanced himself from allegations that he played a role in the allocation of the R1.68 billion guarantee to Tegeta. WATCH FEED HERE

Koko also denied ever having had a meeting and negotiating terms of the R1.68bn with the Gupta-linked Salim Essa.

Koko was replying to questions by evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka, who produced an email written by him to info-portal, an email address linked to Essa.

In the email, Koko outlines the terms of the guarantee including methods on how Eskom was due to recover monthly payments of the guarantee.

Seleka was of the view Koko was aware that he was in communication with Essa about the terms of the deal but he denied this.

“I knew that the email belongs to the chairperson of the board, Dr (Ben) Ngubane. I wrote to Dr Ngubane to inform him about what we were going to discuss at the upcoming Eskom board meeting.

’’Advanced payments were allowed in Eskom. It was an acceptable strategy for Eskom in certain circumstances,” Koko said.

He said he received the email from Dr Ngubane and forwarded it to Suzanne Daniels, who was then Eskom’s head of legals and compliance, on December 10, 2015.

Seleka, however, produced a series of email communications between Koko and info-portal email, but Koko was adamant that he had been in communication with Ngubane.

However, Koko admitted that he recently became aware that the info-portal email belonged to a third person, saying “we have exposed Eskom internal information to third parties”.

