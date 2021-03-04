LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - March 4, 2021

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will continue to hear Eskom-related evidence on Thursday. The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Trillian Management Consulting Bianca Goodson is expected to take the stand. On Wednesday, former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe distanced himself from the controversial and fugitive Gupta family at the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture. The former Transnet and Public Investment Corporation (PIC) boss told the commission that with his experience and education he can survive anywhere in the world despite having been jobless since he left the power utility nearly five years ago. WATCH FEED HERE

”My career does not need exogenous factors, I can take care of myself,” he said.

According to Molefe, he has a number of postgraduate qualifications, has attended executive courses all over the world including at Harvard University, grew assets under the PIC’s management from R300 billion to R950bn, made Transnet profitable and then went to Eskom and stopped load shedding.

He said he did not agree with the widely held view that he was someone who required assistance from the Guptas.

Molefe also addressed claims that he enabled the controversial family and that he left Eskom and became an ANC MP for two months because the plan was to eventually become finance minister.

He said he was not aware and was never part of the Guptas’ great plan.

