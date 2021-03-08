LIVE FEED: State capture inquiry - March 8, 2021

Former Transnet Group Chief Executive officer Brian Molefe is set to face off again with Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo over allegations of his involvement in the state capture of the rail freight company while at the helm.

Molefe’s appearance on Monday before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture came less than a week after he appeared on allegations of his involvement in the approval of a R1.68 prepayment approval to Gupta owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources in December 2015.

He has denied the allegations but according to evidence before the commission, Molefe allegedly played a key role in the power utility’s pursuit of Optimum Coal Mine, which was then owned by mining giant Glencore, for R2.17bn in penalties for supplying substandard coal.

During his testimony, he said the R2.17bn owed by Glencore owned Optimum Coal was not a figment of his imagination and he rejected the narrative that suggested it was his scheme to impose the penalty to force Glencore to sell Optimum Coal mine to the Guptas.

WATCH THE LIVE FEED HERE