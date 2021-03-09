LIVE FEED: State capture inquiry - March 9, 2021

Former Transnet group chief executive Brian Molefe returns to the Zondo Commission for a second day of testimony related to allegations of corruption during his tenure at the state freight agency. Molefe faces an uphill battle to dispel allegations of his knowledge of how Gupta-linked businessman Salim Essa used shell companies to launder millions of cash from the Transnet while he was in charge between February 2011 until April 2015. Yesterday, after being presented with a Money Flow report compiled by the commission’s investigators, he accepted their “preliminary” report that one of the Gupta-linked businesses Regiments Capital laundered millions in cash from Transnet to shell companies owned by businessman Salim Essa. In the report, the investigators detailed how Molefe approved the appointment of McKinsey as Transnet transactional adviser in August 2012. Four months later, in December 2012, Regiments Capital was appointed as a supplier development partner of McKinsey. WATCH THE LIVE FEED HERE:

Evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh said Regiments was conditionally awarded 50% of the contract unless it paid 30% of their total income from Transnet to various shell companies owned by Essa. The report stated that Regiments also agreed to pay 5% of their income to Albertyn, a company owned by Kuben Moodley.

Myburgh revealed that Regiments paid more than R200 million to Homex, Essa’s shell company which did not pay its tax obligations to the state.

In his reply, Molefe confirmed the contents of the report but denied any wrongdoing on his part.

“It seems there was money laundering. I did not know anything about it. I did not know about it. I would wait for the final findings of the chairman (Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo) on it. I do not want to express an opinion on the Money Flow report. I’ve no knowledge of the scheme and played no part in it,” Molefe said.

Despite having made this admission, Molefe was adamant that not a single court of law had convicted any of the Guptas of acts of criminality.

Earlier, he blamed the former public protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela for his numerous appearances before the Zondo Commission to answer allegations of his involvement in fraud and corruption at the state agencies.

In apportioning blame to Madonsela, Molefe told the commission yesterday that the former public protector had never given him an opportunity to respond to allegations of impropriety made against him, before the compilation of the State of Capture report.

Political Bureau