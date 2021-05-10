LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - May 10, 2021

Johannesburg - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) group chief executive Lucky Montana is expected to return to the State Capture Commission of Inquiry on Monday.

Montana has given damning evidence at the Zondo Commission on numerous occasions.

During his appearance in early May, Montana told deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo how the ANC "created conditions for corruption”.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's appearance at the Commission, Montana also called out his party for pretending to support the commission but instead, he claimed, they lied and did not assist in solving the fundamental problem.

He alleged the ANC used public funds via its connections to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to bankroll the party and its activities and called it "a way of life" for the ANC, saying it had a culture of requesting funding from SOEs through connections.

Montana said the ANC did not want to admit it, but the party had a huge influence on state-owned enterprises.

Montana has been widely blamed for allowing Prasa to collapse under his watch due to state capture.

He has denied any involvement with the Gupta family. He said the ANC could have acted sooner to prevent state capture and were now laying blame elsewhere to protect itself.

“This thing of saying state capture belongs to Zuma is false. The ANC is a way of life and I thought we lost an opportunity when the president was here. The ANC should have said there are certain things we used to do as a party,” he said.

Montana is expected to appear before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State at 10am.

