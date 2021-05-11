LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - May 11, 2021

Johannesburg - The State Capture Commission is expected to hear further evidence from Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) former group chief executive, Lucky Montana on Tuesday.

The commission will also hear evidence from the head of the legal division at Prasa, Martha Ngoye and Prasa employee, Tiro Holele in the day.

As the deadline looms for the commission to conclude its hearings, there will also be an afternoon session on Tuesday.

The commission is scheduled to hear Transnet related evidence from the Former Transnet group chief executive, Siyabonga Gama at 4pm.

Montana is returning to the commission for his sixth appearance.

He made a request to deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday afternoon that he needs to be given the opportunity to tell his story and not only respond to allegations made against him.

On Monday, Montana fielded questions related to his private property portfolio.

He denied allegations that R36 million in properties was purchased for him in exchange for lucrative contracts at the agency.

He also denied allegations that he bought a number of properties using Prasa's money.

These allegations stemmed from testimonies and affidavits from a number of people, including state capture investigator Clint Oellerman.

Oellerman put forward evidence that Montana inappropriately awarded lucrative contracts to Siyangena Technologies that in-turn purchased these properties for Montana.

Siyangena Technologies was found to have unlawfully won billions of rand in contracts to supply security infrastructure to Prasa stations for the 2010 World Cup and subsequent contracts.

According to Oellerman's investigation, he reported that these properties were funded through arrangements made by businessman Riaan Van der Walt - a director of Precise Trade and an attorney who acted for Siyangena Technologies.

Montana denied the allegations and claimed that his relationship with Van Der Walt was above board.

