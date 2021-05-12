LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - May 12, 2021

Johannesburg - Intelligence Inspector General (IGI) Setlhomamaru Dintwe will return to the State Capture Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday morning. He is expected to continue the testimony related to his oversight during the peak State Capture years of the Zuma era.

When he appeared before the commission in April, Dintwe testified that there was a "concerted effort", led by former spy boss Arthur Fraser, to remove him from his position because he was investigating several complaints against Fraser.

Dintwe said his problems began when he told Fraser "out of courtesy" that he was investigating a complaint against him, which was lodged by current DA leader John Steenhuisen.

He also accused Fraser of denying security clearance to people, as a weapon against those who fought against corruption.

Fraser stripped Dintwe of his security clearance in 2018.

Dintwe followed this by dragging Fraser to court to reverse his decision. He also got an interdict against him to stop him from interfering in the functions of Dintwe's office.

Previously, Dintwe also told the commission that the ministers of police, defence and state security had written to him and President Cyril Ramaphosa in an effort to persuade him not to testify and to have the president suspend him.

Former Transnet Group chief executive Siyabonga Gama is expected to continue with his testimony in an afternoon session, scheduled at 4pm.

At his appearance, also in April, Gama denied the allegations against him that he was an "architect of state capture".

He denied Norma Mngoma’s allegations that he was involved in appointing Gugu Gigaba, the former finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s sister, at Transnet.

He also denied allegations that the Gupta family paid, through their associate, Salim Essa, for his Dubai trip and stay at the Oberoi Hotel.

The commission’s proceedings will commence at 10am.

