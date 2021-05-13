LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - May 13, 2021

Johannesburg - The State Capture Commission of Inquiry will hear evidence by former minister of mineral resources Mosebenzi Joseph Zwane on Thursday. His testimony is related to Eskom and the Estina dairy farm project.

Zwane last appeared at the commission at the end of April. His evidence focused on his visit to the Swiss Alps and his relationship with the Guptas.

Zwane repeated his claims that the trip to meet Glencore chief executive Ivan Glasenberg was initiated by his department and meant to solve the issue of possible job losses at Optimum Coal Mine.

The commission is also scheduled to hold an evening session, to hear Eskom-related evidence from former Eskom acting group chief executive Matshela Koko, at 4pm.

WATCH FEED HERE

This will be Koko's seventh appearance.

At his last appearance earlier this month, he denied claims that he was the lead negotiator in the awarding of the infamous R1.6 billion McKinsey contract.

He complained about the Zondo Commission’s investigators and legal team, and said other witnesses had been treated better.

Koko accused the commission’s legal team and investigators of following up swiftly on evidence against him while his own evidence had been sidelined.

He called on the commission to take action against those who have lied about him.

"It cannot be that witnesses come here to mislead you and get away with murder. I come here to assist you to get to the truth,” Koko told commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Proceedings are expected to start at 10am on Thursday.

[email protected]

Political Bureau