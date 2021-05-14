LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - May 14, 2021

Johannesburg - The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture is expected to hear evidence related to state security from four unidentified witnesses on Friday morning.

Earlier this week, the commission heard damning evidence from Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe, on how millions of rand meant for gathering of crime intelligence was siphoned from the State Security Agency to fund factions within the ANC and "buy" votes at the party's 2017 Nasrec Conference.

He said there were many instances where the states security was at risk and, in other jurisdictions, there were fears that the stolen money could be used to fund terrorism.

Dintwe also implicated Bo Mbindwane, an adviser to former police minister Fikile Mbalula, of attempting to irregularly procure "signal grabbers" worth R210 million, before the conference.

The signal grabbers, he said, were to be used by spies stationed in Soweto to intercept all electronic communications that would take place at the ANC’s Nasrec conference.

On Thursday, the commission heard evidence related to the Estina dairy farm project, from former minister of mineral resources Mosebenzi Zwane. He was called to answer questions related to when he was Free State MEC for Agriculture.

Zwane said the Estina dairy farm project was "badly managed". His oversight capabilities were brought into question when he told the commission that he did not know Estina was contracted to manage the project. He said he was under the impression that Indian company, Paras, was contracted by the department. It was only after his tenure as MEC that he found out about Estina.

Despite this, he allegedly called for an urgent meeting for officials to make a R30 million advance payment to Estina, which Zwane denied on Thursday.

Earlier in his evidence, Zwane also denied that the Gupta family paid for his trips to India. The commission is scheduled to begin at 10am.

Political Bureau