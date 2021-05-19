LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - May 19, 2021

Johannesburg - The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will continue to hear Eskom related evidence from the power utility’s former group chief executive officer, Matšhela Koko, on Wednesday.

Koko has denied claims that he was the lead negotiator in the awarding of the infamous R1.6 billion McKinsey contract.

He also complained about the Zondo Commission’s investigators and legal team, and claimed other witnesses had been treated better.

The engineer accused the commission’s legal team and investigators of following up swiftly on evidence against him while his own evidence had been sidelined.

He also called on the commission to take action against those who have lied about him.

"It cannot be that witnesses come here to mislead you and get away with murder. I come here to assist you to get to the truth,” Koko told Zondo.

The commission is also scheduled to have an evening session to hear State Security Agency (SSA) related testimony from the former minister of state security David Mahlobo.

Last week, Mahlobo was implicated in a State Security Agency (SSA) operative's testimony.

The woman, whose identity was protected and only went by the pseudonym Dorothy, testified that she delivered bags of cash on at least three different occasions to the personal home of the former security minister.

Dorothy told the commission that on one occasion, while she was deployed to Cape Town in February 2017 for the State of the Nation Address, she was instructed by then SSA director-general Arthur Fraser to deliver R1.5 million in cash to the official residence of Mahlobo.

On another occasion, in December 2016, Dorothy said she took R4.5m to Mahlobo’s official residence. She said Mahlobo would personally receive the cash, they would count it together in his study and she would leave.

