LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - May 25, 2021

Johannesburg - Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni is back at the witness stand at the Zondo commission on Tuesday morning.

Myeni's last appearance was in November 2020.

She had appeared for three days and refused to confirm or deny receiving security installations at her Richard’s Bay house from Bosasa.

Myeni told the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture that she would not respond to questions that could possibly incriminate her.

WATCH FEED HERE

“May I not respond in case I incriminate myself,” once again became the routine response for virtually all the questions put to Myeni.

Evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr recalled Global Technological Systems (previously Bosasa subsidiary Sondolo IT) regional technical co-ordinator Richard le Roux’s evidence last year about the undeclared benefits Myeni allegedly received.

Le Roux said Myeni got the security installations worth R250 00 after a robbery at her Richard’s Bay house. The installation included analogue CCTV, the type that allowed the owners to monitor their houses even off-site on their cellphones, perimeter lighting and fencing.

Myeni also would neither confirm nor deny receiving R300 000 a month from Bosasa, despite bank statements showing that large amounts of money were transferred from Bosasa, now African Global Operations, but they did not amount to R300 000.

She, however, disputed corruption accused former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi’s evidence that she showed him National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) files in 2013.

Agrizzi testified that NPA officials were bribed to impede the prosecution of Bosasa employees implicated in a Special Investigating Unit probe into the controversial company’s dodgy dealings.

The inquiry resumes at 9am.

Political Bureau