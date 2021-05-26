LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - May 26, 2021

Johannesburg - The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will hear evidence from former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane on Wednesday.

Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan has accused Moyane of being mired in state capture while at the state entity/ The matter dates from 2018, when Moyane laid criminal charges against Gordhan regarding the establishment of the Sars “rogue unit”.

The minister told the commission how Moyane refused to account to him over dodgy activities, while enjoying the protection of former president Jacob Zuma.

Gordhan said Zuma pushed for Moyane to be appointed as Sars commissioner in 2014, outside a process that was under way, with around 120 applicants waiting to be shortlisted.

WATCH FEED HERE

The commission also heard from Sars employee Vlok Symington that Moyane withheld critical information that could have confirmed to crime investigators, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority that there was no case against Gordhan.

During cross-examination, the commission then saw a long-awaited showdown between Moyane and Gordhan.

The drama unfolded before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo when defence advocate Dali Mpofu, representing Moyane, took on Gordhan. The cross-examination descended into an open spat of disrespect and personal attacks from both sides.

Mpofu told a colleague, advocate Michelle Le Roux who was representing Gordhan, to “shut up”.

The comment prompted a member of the public to lodge a formal complaint with the General Council of the Bar.

Justice Zondo described Mpofu’s attitude toward Gordhan and Le Roux as unacceptable and disrespectful.

The inquiry is set to begin at 9am.

Related Video:

[email protected]

Political Bureau