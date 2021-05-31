LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - May 31, 2021

Johannesburg - The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will continue to hear Gupta-related evidence from former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba on Monday.

His appearance at the commission is scheduled for 2pm.

When Gigaba appeared at the Zondo Commission last week, he labelled his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, an “accomplished” liar and disputed her affidavit.

He said someone coached Mngoma and wrote her affidavit in such a way as “to put in a sequence that makes sense but it doesn’t make sense”.

Gigaba told the commission that Mngoma approached him in January this year and made several propositions.

He said Mngoma asked him to finalise their divorce and agree on a settlement amount because "she cannot walk away with nothing".

She also allegedly asked him to withdraw the criminal case against her. She allegedly damaged his friend's vehicle.

Gigaba said she told him that she could withdraw from giving evidence at the State Capture Commission if he wanted, but then told a media house that he was trying to bribe her to withdraw from the commission.

He denied that Ajay Gupta told him about his ministerial appointments before they happened.

He also denied that he was informed of any Cabinet changes or changes at state-owned enterprises before it happened.

Gigaba did not deny that he knew the Gupta family or that he visited their Saxonwold compound, but he said he visited them for social and cultural events only.

Regarding the Gupta family landing at the Waterkloof Air Force Base, Gigaba said he never went to Waterkloof to receive the family but rather saw it on television like everyone else.

Political Bureau