LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - May 5, 2021

Johannesburg - The chief executive of Armaments Corporation of South Africa (Armscor), Kevin Wakeford will appear at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector including organs of State on Wednesday.

Wakeford previously slammed allegations by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry as "malicious, a gross fabrication and the fabric of lies".

Wakeford has allegedly been implicated in an affidavit submitted to the Zondo commission of inquiry by Agrizzi.

Agrizzi has given explosive details on how Bosasa, now African Global Corporations, paid massive bribes to the government ministers and MPs to win lucrative state tenders and help it hide corruption.

He also revealed that Bosasa spent up to R6 million monthly bribing various government officials and senior executives at state-owned enterprises.

WATCH FEED HERE

Agrizzi told the commission that the former Port Elizabeth businessman, Wakeford, allegedly received R100 000 a month for helping Bosasa “resolve its Sars issues”.

On Tuesday, the Zondo Commission heard Eskom-related evidence from Former Eskom group chief executive Matshela Koko. Koko appeared before the state capture commission for the sixth time.

On Tuesday, he denied claims that he was the lead negotiator in the awarding of the infamous R1.6 billion McKinsey contract.

He also complained about the Zondo Commission’s investigators and legal team, and claimed other witnesses had been treated better.

Koko accused the commission’s legal team and investigators of following up swiftly on evidence against him while his own evidence had been sidelined.

He also called on the commission to take action against those who have lied about him.

"It cannot be that witnesses come here to mislead you and get away with murder. I come here to assist you to get to the truth,” Koko told Zondo.

[email protected]

Political Bureau