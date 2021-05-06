LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - May 6, 2021

Johannesburg - The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will continue to hear Bosasa-related evidence from businessman Kevin Wakeford.

On Wednesday, the commission adjourned for the day after evidence leader advocate Viwe Notshe told it there had been delays in the finalisation of the affidavits related to chief executive of Armaments Corporation of South Africa (Armscor), Wakeford's evidence.

Wakeford was due to give evidence at the Zondo commission related to Bosasa on Wednesday.

Advocate Notshe requested that Wakeford's evidence to be postponed to today. He said Wakeford received two more affidavits related to his evidence only on Wednesday morning.

Wakeford has slammed allegations by former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi at the commission as "malicious, a gross fabrication and the fabric of lies".

Wakeford has allegedly been implicated in an affidavit submitted to the commission of inquiry by Agrizzi.

Agrizzi told the commission that former Gqeberha businessman Wakeford, allegedly received R100 000 a month for helping Bosasa “resolve its Sars issues”.

Agrizzi said Wakeford allegedly made an arrangement with former Bosasa chief executive officer Gavin Watson to provide both wet and dry cement to a property in Meyersdal owned by consultant to Sars George Papadakis.

Agrizzi also accused Wakeford of involvement in underhanded dealings when it came to renegotiating the contract to manage the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp West.

He said this happened at a time when the Lindela contract was under review by the Department of Home Affairs.

The commission will also later in the evening hear evidence from Free State related evidence from the former director general in the Office of the Free State Premier Kopung Ralikontsan.

Political Bureau