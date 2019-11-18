Picture: Mosala Phillips/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will hear evidence from former British MP Lord Peter Hain on Monday morning. Hain is expected to speak about the UK-based PR firm Bell Pottinger and the role of international companies in state capture.

He has, over the years, been very vocal in seeking sanctions against the Gupta family for the looting of state-owned companies.

Former president Jacob Zuma was supposed to appear at the commission last week from November 11 - 15.

However, on November 5, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said that embattled Zuma had been admitted at a Durban hospital for an unknown ailment and therefore could not testify.