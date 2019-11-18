Picture: Mosala Phillips/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will hear evidence from former British MP Lord Peter Hain on Monday morning.

Hain is expected to speak about the UK-based PR firm Bell Pottinger and the role of international companies in state capture.

He has, over the years, been very vocal in seeking sanctions against the Gupta family for the looting of state-owned companies. 

Former president Jacob Zuma was supposed to appear at the commission last week from November 11 - 15.

However, on November 5, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said that embattled Zuma had been admitted at a Durban hospital for an unknown ailment and therefore could not testify.

In a statement the foundation said it was unknown what Zuma was suffering from, and asked for him to be given space to recoup. The foundation also said the public would be advised at a later stage as to when would Zuma be able to appear before the commission.

WATCH FEED HERE

IOL