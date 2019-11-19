Johannesburg - Former government official Frank Chikane will take the stand at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday morning.
Chikane served as director-general in the presidency under former president Thabo Mbeki.
He has been part of a group of ANC elders that have been outspoken about state capture. As former DGs they had drafted a memorandum calling for the establishment of the state capture commission.
On Monday the commission heard from former UK MP Lord Peter Hain.
He said private institutions such as banks, public relations firms and consultancy firms played a key role in aiding the Gupta family transfer their funds around the world. He added that international corporations played a key role.
"It (state capture) was facilitated by the massive complicity of international financial institutions and other institutions, as well as other foreign governments,” he said.
He highlighted British banks such as HSBC and Standard Chartered which the Guptas used to channel money. He said these institutions assisted the family with financial assistance and also an international pipeline.