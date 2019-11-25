Johannesburg - The state capture inquiry resumes on Monday morning and will hear testimony from former intelligence directors Gibson Njenje and Riaz "Moe" Shaik.
The commission is investigating allegations of state capture mostly centred around the Gupta family's influence on the government.
Shaik and Njenje had worked for the state security agency until they were fired in 2011 by the then minister of state security Siyabonga Cwele.
Their appearance at the Zondo commission is likely to focus on their accounts which went public a few years ago about the US intelligence agencies had warned South Africa's intelligence agency about the threat posed by the Gupta family.
The Sunday Times reported that Njenje and Shaik had taken the threats seriously and had discussions with former president Jacob Zuma about the family.