LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry November 25, 2019









Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heads the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA). Johannesburg - The state capture inquiry resumes on Monday morning and will hear testimony from former intelligence directors Gibson Njenje and Riaz "Moe" Shaik. The commission is investigating allegations of state capture mostly centred around the Gupta family's influence on the government. Shaik and Njenje had worked for the state security agency until they were fired in 2011 by the then minister of state security Siyabonga Cwele. Their appearance at the Zondo commission is likely to focus on their accounts which went public a few years ago about the US intelligence agencies had warned South Africa's intelligence agency about the threat posed by the Gupta family. The Sunday Times reported that Njenje and Shaik had taken the threats seriously and had discussions with former president Jacob Zuma about the family.

The two were fired in 2011. The two decided to open a probe into the family in 2010, but Cwele viewed it as irregular. They told the paper that their investigation found that the family had an unusually close relationship with Zuma and were involved in a number of decisions.

Last week the commission probed the Waterklook related testimony with former minister of international relations Maite Nkoana-Mashabane taking the stand.

She said she heard about the Gupta's landing a private jet in 2011 at Waterkloof from TV. The jet was fairing guests who were to attend a wedding of one of the Gupta family members.

Nkoana-Mashabane defended her decision to nominate Bruce Koloane as the ambassador to the Netherlands even with his controversial past.

Koloane had admitted to breaching diplomatic rules to assist the Gupta family procure the facility to land the jet. He was later appointed as an ambassador, but resigned this year following his testimony at the state capture inquiry.