LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - November 25, 2020

Johannesburg – The Zondo commission will hear money flows-related evidence on Wednesday. The managing director of ENS Forensics, Steven David Powell, is expected take the stand. Meanwhile, commission chairman Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday said he would lay a criminal charge against former president Jacob Zuma for absconding from the commission on state capture last week and also seek a court order obliging him to comply in future. "The decision by Mr Zuma to leave the commission without permission and in the face of a valid and binding summons is a serious matter," Zondo said. "As long as the summons stood it was binding and it was not up to him to excuse himself. Nevertheless Mr Zuma did excuse himself.”

WATCH FEED HERE

Zondo said he had instructed the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, to lay a charge with the police "so that the police can investigate his conduct in this regard" and would also make all relevant information to the case to the National Prosecuting Authority.

He said he would furthermore determine new dates for Zuma to testify and have summons served on former president to that effect.

"I am going to determine other dates when Mr Zuma must appear before the commission," he said.

But Zondo went further and said the commission would approach the Constitutional Court directly on an urgent basis to seek an order compelling Zuma to respect the summons and to supply the commission with outstanding affidavits sought from him.

Political Bureau