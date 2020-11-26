LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – November 26, 2020

Johannesburg – The Zondo commission will hear money-flow related testimony from the Transnet Group’s former treasurer, Phetolo Ramosebudi, on Thursday. On Wednesday, the commission into allegations of state capture heard that controversial deputy state security minister and ANC national executive committee member Zizi Kodwa had again come into the spotlight for corruption-related reasons. This time it was revealed that Kodwa allegedly received R375 000 paid by a former executive of South Africa’s largest technology group, EOH Holdings. ENS Forensics managing director Steven Powell claimed Kodwa received the money in eight payments from former EOH public services executive Jehan Mackay. WATCH FEED HERE

In June 2017, former ANC Youth League treasurer-general Reggie Nkabinde allegedly received R500 000, which was listed as a loan. Kodwa and Nkabinde were listed using the initials, NG (Ncediso Goodenough) Kodwa and MR (Mzwakhe Reginald) Nkabinde.

Another recipient of EOH’s largesse was Luthuli House aide Siyabulela Gift (SG) Sintwa, who allegedly received R291 600 in six payments.

Powell said Kodwa, Nkabinde and Sintwa received the money between May 2015 and June 2017.

The former spokesperson has also been in the spotlight after fraud, corruption and money-laundering accused businessman Edwin Sodi suspiciously paid him R180 000.

Political Bureau