LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - November 27, 2020

Johannesburg – Former Acsa group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi will continue “giving testimony” at the Zondo commission on Friday. Johannesburg mayor and ANC regional chairperson Geoff Makhubo is also expected to take the stand. On Thursday, Ramosebudi refused to explain to the state capture inquiry the payments made to his companies from a Gupta-linked firm. Ramosebudi, who was group treasurer at the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), SA Airways and Transnet until October 2018, when he resigned after being served with a notice to suspend him by the state-owned freight and rail transport company’s board, would not respond to questions about the millions of rands he and his companies received from Gupta-linked Regiments Capital out of fear of incriminating himself. Invoices, e-mails and bank statements presented at the commission of inquiry into state capture show Ramosebudi and his companies received millions of rands during his time at Acsa, when Regiments Capital was doing business with the state-owned airport management firm when he was group treasurer between 2007 and 2011.

”With your permission chairperson, may I not respond to this one in case I incriminate myself,” was Ramosebudi’s standard response as evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson went through the documents.

”I hope that somebody has done the sums so that at the end of looking at all of these amounts I would like to have an idea about what the total is. Maybe if that has not been done, somebody might do it while we are going on. I would like to have an idea how much appears to have been paid by Regiments Capital into entities that may be linked with the witness,” commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said.

Chaskalson assured Zondo he would ask one of the commission’s officials to prepare spreadsheets showing the money that flowed to Ramosebudi’s companies.

He promised Zondo spreadsheets with columns indicating invoices, payments reflecting statements linked to Regiments Capital and another showing entities linked to Ramosebudi.

Chaskalson will also provide an aggregate column as there are invoices without corresponding payments and payments without corresponding invoices.

In the bank statements, Justice Zondo also spotted the name of a political formation that may have also received payments.

”I was seeing a certain name on that page, but I’m not going to mention it, of a political grouping. But obviously that is not what we are focusing on,” he said.

Chaskalson told Justice Zondo the copies of the invoices that the public would see would be redacted and would not reflect the payment made on June 25, 2010.

