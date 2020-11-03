LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - November 3, 2020

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will continue to hear aviation-related evidence on Tuesday. Former South African Airways Technical board member Yakhe Kwinana is expected to continue her testimony. On Monday, Kwinana told the commission she did not know the details of a 2016 Swissport ground-handling contract that she signed off on, according to a City Press report. The chartered accountant claimed she did not realise that by signing the terms and conditions of the March 2016 contract, she essentially signed the whole contract. She added that she was unaware that the contract was awarded without a tender process for a period of five years until March 31, 2021.

The City Press report said that Kwinana was also present at a meeting at Swissport to offer her support on BEE matters. SAA had required that Swissport have a 30% black economic empowerment partner for the agreement to be concluded.

An important element of the contract focussed on ground power units which are used used to power-up an aircraft while it is unpowered on a runway.

In previous testimony the commission heard that the GPUs were acquired by SAAT for R800 000 and when they were sold to JM Aviation the units were sold for R248 000 each – which is far less than their worth as they were still new.

The Sunday Independent reported at the time that after purchasing the units, JM Aviation re-sold them to Swissport, a Swiss-based aviation company, for R3.3 million.

