LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - November 4, 2020

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will continue to hear aviation-related testimony on Wednesday. Controversial former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni is expected to take the stand. On Friday Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced that Myeni will appear before the commission for the first time. Myeni has been implicated by several witnesses at the commission since its public hearings started in 2018. Earlier this month, former Eskom consultant Nicholas Linnell testified before the commission that he was appointed by Myeni to head an inquiry into the power utility’s troubles in 2015.

Linnell told the commission that he never queried Myeni’s involvement at Eskom but believed she was acting in her capacity as someone close to former president Jacob Zuma.

WATCH FEED HERE

Myeni told Linnell that Zuma wanted an investigation into Eskom including its load shedding challenges and later met the ex-head of state with her son Thalente Myeni and the power utility’s former chairperson Zola Tsotsi to discuss executives to be suspended.

In February, a witness identified as “Mr. X” told Zondo that his company had been used by one of Thalente’s firms to deposit R3 million.

Myeni would demand cash withdrawn from his company’s account to be delivered to her, according to Mr. X’s evidence.

She has also been accused of using State Security Agency agents to intimidate SAA board members and executives including confiscating their cellphones and laptops.

Evidence leader Paul Kennedy SC also announced that Zuma’s former lawyer and one-time Denel chairperson Daniel Mantsha and the state-owned aerospace and military technology company’s former chief executive Zwelakhe Ntshepe will give evidence on the week starting on November 9.

Political Bureau