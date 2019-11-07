Johannesburg - Businessman Mzwanele Manyi will continue with his testimony at the Zondo commission on Thursday morning.
Manyi appeared at the inquiry on Wednesday and bemoaned what he termed as an "ambush" by the commission's legal team. He complained that he had not been given enough time to prepare for his appearance. However, he did agree to continue with questioning.
Manyi had been appointed as GCIS CEO in 2011 after being transferred from the department of labour where he had served as director-general. He replaced Themba Maseko who was transferred to the department of public administration.
He was accused of doing the Guptas' bidding by channelling advertising spend to TNA. Manyi bought TNA from the Guptas and ran it briefly before it was shut down.
He told the commission that there were no irregularities during his time as the head of GCIS. He also denied bulling people to support TNA's business breakfasts.