LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry October 1, 2019









Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heads the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA). Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will Tuesday morning continue hearing testimony from a crime intelligence whistleblower. Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo testified in-camera for a second day on Monday. His testimony focused on the looting of the crime intelligence secret service account. The fund is intended to fund the operational intelligence work of the unit but was often abused to fund the lavish lifestyles of officers.



Naidoo has been under witness protection for 11 years after he blew the whistle on the looting of the slush fund by crime intelligence management. Naidoo's testimony implicated Police Minister Bheki Cele. At the time Cele was the commissioner of police. Mdluli had told Lazarus that he would be removed from managing the secret service account. Lazarus, who was key to the looting of the slush fund, in 2008 began lobbying Cele to halt his removal.



Naidoo recalled that Lazarus had numerous meetings with Cele but detailed one particular meeting that took place at the home of controversial Durban businessman Panganathan "Timmy" Marimuthu.



He said Lazarus needed money for the meeting and he offered to give him R40 000. Naidoo said he believed the funds were meant for Cele. And he had no reason not to think so.



"None of the money was returned to me. In my assumption, it was given to Cele," he said.



Naidoo also told the commission that he knew of three incidents where journalists were paid to quash stories.

He said he was personally involved in assisting Tiso Blackstar journalist Ranjeni Munusamy with repairs to her car.

Naidoo said Munusamy's BMW convertible was repaired for run-flat tires, the radio and seats. He said it amounted to R40,000.



"An amount of R40 000 was paid for the repairs to this vehicle. It was for the tires and the run-flat tires - all of it. The claim was put in by Col Barnard," he said.