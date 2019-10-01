Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will Tuesday morning continue hearing testimony from a crime intelligence whistleblower.
Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo testified in-camera for a second day on Monday. His testimony focused on the looting of the crime intelligence secret service account. The fund is intended to fund the operational intelligence work of the unit but was often abused to fund the lavish lifestyles of officers.
Naidoo has been under witness protection for 11 years after he blew the whistle on the looting of the slush fund by crime intelligence management.
Naidoo's testimony implicated Police Minister Bheki Cele. At the time Cele was the commissioner of police. Mdluli had told Lazarus that he would be removed from managing the secret service account. Lazarus, who was key to the looting of the slush fund, in 2008 began lobbying Cele to halt his removal.
Naidoo recalled that Lazarus had numerous meetings with Cele but detailed one particular meeting that took place at the home of controversial Durban businessman Panganathan "Timmy" Marimuthu.
He said Lazarus needed money for the meeting and he offered to give him R40 000. Naidoo said he believed the funds were meant for Cele. And he had no reason not to think so.
WATCH FEED HERE