LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – October 14, 2020

Johannesburg – The Zondo commission will hear Transnet-related testimony on Wednesday morning Advocate Siyabulela Mapoma, former general manager of Group Legal Services at Transnet Group Capital, is expected to take the stand. The commission last heard Transnet-related testimony in August from a witness whose identity has been concealed. Witness 1, as he has been called, has worked as a close protection officer at Transnet since 1989. His responsibilities included ensuring that Transnet executives were protected and driven around in the performance of their duties.

He took the inquiry through log sheets he compiled of former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe's travel records beginning in 2011 and ending in 2012.

He testified about Molefe's regular visits and meetings with Ajay Gupta while he was employed as the CEO of the parastatal between 2011 and 2014.

On Tuesday former Oakbay CEO Nazeem Howa and Gupta associate Salim Essa prepared statements detailing the problems at Eskom and the board's resolution that senior executives should "step aside" as well as the resignation of board chairman Zola Tsotsi.

This bombshell emerged at the Zondo commission when former board chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane returned to the witness stand.

At Ngubane's previous appearance before the commission in September, he testified that he knew Essa and Howa before being appointed to the Eskom board and had previously entered into a business partnership with the former.

He was adamant that this friendship had nothing to do with his appointment to the Eskom board.

