Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will on Thursday morning continue hearing testimony on the corruption allegations linked to the failed Vrede dairy farm project.
Former Free State MEC of finance Elizabeth Cornella Rockman will take the stand for a second day on Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, Rockman told the commission about a series of meetings she had with Rajesh Toni Gupta.
Rockman said she had been asked by former Free State premier Ace Magashule of the Gupta's interest in pitching for the advertising and support for The New Age. The support also included the provincial government purchasing 4000 copies of the paper daily.
"August 2011 I was informed by the Premier (Ace Magashule) that I should meet with people from the New Age and they wanted to meet before exco started. They presented a proposal that we should enter into a subscription agreement for the New Age.
"One of the Gupta brothers was there but I cannot remember who it was. The idea was that Premier would enter into a subscription on behalf of the entire Free State departments," she said.